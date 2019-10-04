Just Bust Open Mic

press release: Just Bust! is Madison's longest-running all-ages open mic. Join us on the first Friday of every month at the Wisconsin Historical Society theater to share space, enjoy art, and perform in a welcoming & supportive community atmosphere.

This open mic is a space to share all mediums of art: music, poetry, dance, comedy, etc. All are welcome!

On Oct. 4: Xandria Phillips is a poet and visual artist from rural Ohio. Xandria's debut poetry collection, HULL will be published by Nightboat Books this fall. They are the author of Reasons For Smoking, which won the 2016 Seattle Review chapbook contest judged by Claudia Rankine. Their poem “For a Burial Free of Sharks” won the 2016 Gigantic Sequins poetry contest judged by Lucas De Lima. They are the poetry editor of Winter Tangerine and Honeysuckle Press. Xandria has received fellowships from Cave Canem, Callaloo, and the Wisconsin Institute for Creative Writing, where they are the First Wave Poetry Fellow. Their poetry has been featured in Black Warrior Review, Crazyhorse, Poets.Org, Virginia Quarterly Review, and elsewhere.

Join us the following afternoon for a writing workshop facilitated by Xandria: https://www.facebook.com/events/2592123064337427/