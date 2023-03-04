Just Bust! Workshop

media release: An artistic workshop led by Interdisciplinary Artist-in-Residence Porsha Olayiwola.

Register here (encouraged, not required) for general admission. More info below.

media release: The University of Wisconsin-Madison Division of the Arts and the Office of Multicultural Arts Initiatives (OMAI) welcome Porsha Olayiwola and Eve L. Ewing as the spring 2023 Interdisciplinary Artists-in-Residence.

An academic year-long partnership between the Division of the Arts and OMAI, the collaboration presents a series of short-term residencies with interdisciplinary artists. Launching in October 2022 with artist-collaborators Jay Adana and Zeniba Now, each artist-in-residence in the series represents the three pillars of OMAI: academics, arts and activism. Each residency also includes presentations and conversations in partnership with arts departments on campus.

Writer, performer and playwright Porsha Olayiwola will be on campus February 24–March 4, 2023. Olayiwola’s residency will include participation as a performer in the annual “Moonshine – A Black History Month tradition” presented by the Dance Department, and a panelist at the Division of the Arts’ February Arts Together event on Friday, February 24. Olayiwola will also be interviewed on Badger Talks Live on Tuesday, February 28 and appear as the featured artist at OMAI’s Just Bust! Open Mic on Friday, March 3 (more info below) and Workshop on Saturday, March 4.

Writer, scholar and cultural organizer Dr. Eve L. Ewing will be on campus March 29–April 1. As part of the residency, Ewing will be the featured performer at the annual Line Breaks Festival, and engage in public conversations with UW–Madison faculty.

Join OMAI/First Wave for Madison’s longest running all-ages open mic, Just Bust!, every first Friday of the month from 8:00pm-10:00pm. Register here (encouraged, not required) for general admission or Tap-In Ticket. “Tap-In” Tickets are general admission tickets that guarantee a slot for the Open Mic. By selecting a “Tap-In” Ticket you are giving permissions for the Office of Multicultural Arts and Initiatives to record your work for promotional purposes. Check in with JUSTBUST! Open Mic Host day of the event for any technical requirements of your performance (i.e; amp for guitar, instrumentals/backing track from phone, music stand, chair for sitting, etc.).

Share space, enjoy art, and perform in a welcoming and supportive community atmosphere. This open mic is a space to share all mediums of art: music, poetry, dance, comedy, etc. All are welcome.

Know before you go: Mic slot sign-ups begin at 8 p.m. Please be aware that there may be adult language used in performances. No food or drink will be provided for this event. Light snacks or drinks can be accessed from the vending machine and eaten in the lobby, but no food or drinks are allowed in the auditorium. There is no direct stage accessibility for wheelchairs, but staff can escort those who need wheelchair access to the stage through a back entrance.

This event is in partnership with UW-Madison's Office of Multicultural Arts Initiatives. For more information on OMAI visit omai.wisc.edu. Find OMAI First Wave on Facebook, YouTube, Instagram Live.