× Expand courtesy the band Just Chillin

media release: Concert in our outdoor biergarten! Sponsored by Jeff and Jaclyn-Your Friends in Real Estate at First Weber!

Just Chillin' is a three-piece acoustic band that embraces easy listening, light rock, and country music genres. Playing hits from legends like Jimmy Buffet, Johnny Cash, John Denver, The Eagles, Creedence Clearwater Revival, and many more.

Entry is free for humans. $10 entry fee for up to two dogs per owner. Visit our website to sign the electronic waiver before your first visit with your dog: madisonboneyard.com/