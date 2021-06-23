media release: Just Chillin is a three-piece acoustic band that embraces easy listening, light rock, and country music genres. Playing hits from legends like Jimmy Buffett, Johnny Cash, John Denver, The Eagles, Creedence Clearwater Revival, and so much more. We play the type of music that triggers that nostalgic feeling and makes you want to sing along. Come and join us as we wander down the paths of mellow tunes and ruckus standards.