ONLINE: Just Coffee with the 'Mingos

press release: Forward Madison FC fans will have the chance to digitally meet two of the biggest names in American soccer during the team’s next virtual video chat.

Red Bull Salzburg head coach Jesse Marsch and Las Vegas Lights head coach Eric Wynalda will join Forward Madison’s Daryl Shore for the next session of “Just Coffee with the ‘Mingos,” the team announced Wednesday.

Marsch, a native of Racine, Wis., became the first American-born manager to coach in the group stages of the UEFA Champions League last year. Marsch led Salzburg to a third-place finish in Group E last year and nearly upset current Champions League holders Liverpool FC along the way.

Wynalda, a member of the National Soccer Hall of Fame, played over 100 games for the U.S. Men’s National Team and scored the first goal in Major League Soccer’s history. Wynalda was previously an analyst for ESPN and Fox Sports, and is now entering his second year with the USL Championship’s Las Vegas team.

Forward Madison fans can apply to be on “Just Coffee with the ‘Mingos” on the team’s website, although signups are limited. The session with Marsch, Wynalda and Shore will take place on Wednesday, April 22 at 2 p.m.