media release: Save the date and join us for the return of the outdoor music series Saturdays this summer at Blue Mound State Park. Beginning July 1 through August 26 from 6-8 p.m. a variety of musicians and groups will perform in the outdoor amphitheater at the top of the park. FREE.

July 1 – Just Dave

Dave plays all of the instruments, one at a time through recording pedals so it sounds like a full band!