media release: UW Havens Wright Center for Social Justice Social Cinema series:

This event is organized by the Havens Wright Center and the Wisconsin Union Directorate Film Committee at UW-Madison.

Film screening will begin at 6:30 PM with an informal conversation to follow.

In states where gender-affirming care is banned, three families face an impossible choice: remain in their home communities at the risk of their transgender children’s health and safety or uproot their entire lives. Over a tumultuous year, director Gianna Toboni’s powerful documentary follows these families as they endure unprecedented challenges and demonstrate extraordinary strength in their fight to save their children’s lives. Through intimate access to their daily struggles, we witness the human cost of politically motivated bans that contradict the medical consensus of America’s leading healthcare associations.

The film elevates the voices of pioneers in the trans community as well as civil rights experts who contextualize this moment in history, revealing how these laws are part of a broader strategy targeting various marginalized communities for generations. What emerges is not just a timely documentary but an essential historical record of trauma and resilience. The film’s most compelling strength lies in its portrayal of the unwavering love these families exhibit in the face of systemic opposition. Particularly moving is the story of a gun-toting Iraq War veteran from South Carolina who proves to be a fierce advocate for his transgender son, challenging stereotypes and expectations. With the Supreme Court set to decide on the constitutionality of these bans, Just Kids offers audiences a deeply human perspective on one of the most urgent civil rights issues of our time.—Jarod Neece, Tribeca Film Festival