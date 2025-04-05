media release: Please join the Wisconsin Veterans Museum for this in-person movie screening of Just Like Me: The Vietnam War/The American War. This film follows Vietnam veteran and filmmaker Ron Osgood on his quest to recover fragmented and buried stories from all sides of the Vietnam War/American War, revealing multiple perspectives that are thematically interconnected. The stories from veterans and non-combatants look at the ways in which war becomes inscribed into the life histories of ordinary individuals and the attempt to humanize our former enemies. Mr. Osgood will be at the screening and will conduct a Q&A session following the film.

Reservations are required and seating is limited.