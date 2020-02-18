press release: Justified Anger presents a screening of Just Mercy with a panel discussion about the topics of incarceration and the criminal justice system

Just Mercy is a 2019 American legal drama film directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, and starring Michael B. Jordan, Jamie Foxx, Rob Morgan, Tim Blake Nelson, Rafe Spall, and Brie Larson. It tells the true story of Walter McMillian, who, with the help of young defense attorney Bryan Stevenson, appeals his murder conviction. The film is based on the memoir of the same name, written by Stevenson.

6-8:15pm: Film Screening

8:30-9:30pm: Panel Discussion

The panel features those with lived and shared experience connected to the criminal justice system.