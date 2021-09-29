press release: “Just Narratives: Covering Criminal Justice” will gather three dynamic panelists to explore the roles and responsibilities of journalism in covering the criminal justice system. Panelists include Keri Blakinger, a formerly incarcerated journalist and reporter for the criminal justice-focused nonprofit news organization The Marshall Project; James Causey, longtime Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reporter and “Ideas Lab” contributor; and Keith Findley, UW–Madison professor of law, co-founder of the Innocence Project.