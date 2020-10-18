ONLINE: Just Transition: Supporting Workforce and Communities from Coal to Clean Energy
press release: Join Sierra Club John Muir Chapter for a webinar to learn about a just transition from coal to clean energy and how our advocacy work can support today's energy sector workforce and the communities we live in through these processes of change. We'll hear from Larry Williams Jr., Sierra Club's Labor and Coal Coordinator, and seasoned organizer and labor leader.
Info
Environment, Lectures & Seminars