JustDane Fundraiser

media release: Support Just Bakery, a JustDane Initiative, while purchasing beautiful jewelry. Kendra Scott Madison Hilldale will be generously donating 20% of sales in-store from 4-6 pm on 8/11 and online on the 11th & 12th to Just Bakery!

Donated money will be used to support Just Bakery as students overcome their barriers to employment and become bakers with management, ServSafe and other skills that will help them in the workplace.