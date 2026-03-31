JustDane Annual Jazz for Justice

media release: JustDane Bringing Annual Jazz for Justice Event to Atwood Music Hall

Event Will Honor Ascendium Education Group and

﻿Betty Banks, Jeanne Erickson and Gaddi Ben Dan

Madison, WI, March 31, 2026

JustDane is excited to bring our annual Jazz for Justice event this year to Atwood Music Hall on the evening of Thursday, April 30th, 5:30 - 9 pm -- this year made even more special as it coincides with International Jazz Day. This night of amazing music will celebrate another year of JustDane’s impact in the Dane County community–featuring local bands Rare Element and Lynda & the ZEROS.

“This year JustDane is proud to recognize Ascendium Education Group with our Partners for Change Award for their extraordinary commitment to expanding opportunity in Dane County. Through investments in education, workforce training and career pathways, Ascendium works to ensure that individuals—especially those who have faced barriers to opportunity—can gain skills and credentials needed to build stable, meaningful careers,” states Kathy Eckenrod, JustDane’s Development Director. “That vision is deeply aligned with the mission of JustDane.” “Ascendium is honored to be recognized with this award,” said Brett Lindquist, Vice President of Communications and Community Engagement. “We’re proud to support JustDane and truly value their work and partnership. JustDane’s education and workforce initiatives make them a great community partner as our organizations share similar missions to help transform the lives of learners so they can achieve their personal goals.”

“JustDane will be presenting our Visionary Award to Betty Banks, Jeanne Erickson and Gaddi Ben Dan (posthumously) in grateful recognition of their vision, creativity, commitment, and tireless work for justice on behalf of our children and broader community. Individually, each has invested in initiatives to create a safer, more equitable community. Together they were, and continue to be, an undeniable force for change, for good, and for justice in our community”, states Linda Ketcham, Just Dane’s Executive Director. “Their investment of themselves into our community will leave a lasting legacy and have positive impact for generations to come.”

Doors open at 5:30 pm. The event will begin at 6:00 pm with live jazz and hors d’oeuvres at Atwood Music Hall,1224 Williamson St, Madison, WI 53703.

About JustDane

JustDane is a private, 501(c)3 non-profit social justice/social service agency founded in 1971 and formerly called Madison-area Urban Ministry. JustDane’s many programs inspire hope for individuals returning to the Dane County community after incarceration by breaking down the barriers that prevent them from fully participating in our community and the lives of their families. Read More

About Ascendium

Ascendium Education Group is committed to making education and training beyond high school a reality for more people. As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, we fund initiatives across the U.S. that help learners from low-income backgrounds achieve upward mobility; provide student and employee success solutions to colleges and businesses; invest in education-focused innovations to improve learner outcomes; and provide information, tools and counseling to help millions of borrowers successfully repay their federal student loans. While we have many roles, we have one goal — elevating opportunity by creating a world where everyone can rise to their highest potential. To learn more, visit ascendiumeducation.org.