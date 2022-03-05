press release: "Justice Club: I am Home" will be available for purchase in the Communication online shop and in our pop-up shop at Garver Feed Mill in the Garver Canvas on Saturday, March 5, 2022.

The artwork and ideas within this publication were created with youth artists during Justice Club Camp in summer of 2021. Teaching artists Grace Olson, Teena Wilder, and Ma'iingan Wolf Garvin facilitated the camp, which was hosted at Briarpatch Youth Services, one of Communication's community partners.

More about Justice Club can be found on our website. Support for this project came from the Wisconsin Arts Board. We thank them for their assistance.