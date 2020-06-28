ONLINE: Justice Comes Alive

× Expand Jeff Kravitz

press release: On Sunday, June 28, Justice Comes Alive—a brand new, one-day, donation-based virtual event—will unite the live music community to raise funds and awareness for organizations empowering Black communities, keeping people out of the criminal justice system, and working to dismantle the systemic racism which persists in our society. In partnership with the PLUS1 For Black Lives Fund, proceeds raised during the day-long event will directly benefit participating artists as well as organizations like Equal Justice Initiative, Impact Justice, and The Bail Project, as well as Black and Indigenous-led grassroots organizations combating racism. Justice Comes Alive is also proud to partner with HeadCount to further encourage voter participation. Fans can donate any amount to participate and are encouraged to make their contributions early in order to secure a spot at the show via JusticeComesAlive.com. Those who opt to donate in advance will receive a link to stream the event across various platforms on the morning of the show. The all-day livestream marathon will feature new live performances from 50+ artists captured during the ongoing lockdown specifically for Justice Comes Alive. The new content will be created by the artists in a variety of ways, from socially distant studio sessions to remote video collaborations to crowdless sets at venues around the country. After raising over $170,000 during the inaugural Quarantine Comes Alive event, which directly benefitted participating artists and PLUS1's COVID-19 Relief Fund, the creators of QCA and mainstay events Brooklyn Comes Alive and Denver Comes Alive felt empowered to shift their focus to matters of racial inequality facing our nation. Kunj Shah, president and founder of Live for Live Music, and producer of Justice Comes Alive says: "Waking up the morning after Quarantine Comes Alive was bittersweet. On one hand, we raised a lot of money for some incredible causes, that will be helping a ton of people for years to come, on the other hand the world was finally waking up to racial inequality in our justice system and everyday lives. I felt a responsibility to use our resources and platform once more to create an experience where people can enjoy music while helping those in need and educating themselves on the current issues facing our society today with the help of the Black musicians who make up this beautiful community. Quarantine has also taught me that the power of music is too potent for it to be wasted on something as simple as profit margins. Because of that, I've also pledged that all shows I produce moving forward will benefit a cause dear to our hearts in some way. We hope this event helps Justice, finally, Come Alive." In between performances, Justice Comes Alive co-hosts Nikki Glaspie (The Nth Power), Nigel Hall (Lettuce), Nigel Hall Jr. (Dumpstaphunk), James Casey (Trey Anastasio Band), and Robert Sput Searight (Ghost-Note), alongside Ari Fink of SiriusXM, will lead conversations with speakers providing a platform to discuss systemic racism, how to combat it, and what can be done to bring about these changes. Featured speakers include Terence Blanchard, Oteil Burbridge, Christian McBride, Karl Denson, Patrice Rushen, George Porter Jr., Ivan Neville, and more.

ARTISTS:

Antibalas; Alvin Ford Jr.; Bandemic (Medeski, Martin, Scofield, & Murphy); Big Sam’s Funky Nation; Bobby Rush; Brandon “Taz” Niederauer; Christone “KINGFISH” Ingram; Cory Henry; David Shaw; Doom Flamingo; D’Vibes Trio with Adam Deitch & Adam “Shmeeans” Smirnoff; Dumpstaphunk; Eric Krasno; Everyone Orchestra; Full Moonalice; The Funky Knuckles; G. Love; Galactic; George Porter Jr.; The Ghost of Paul Revere; Ivan Neville; Jennifer Hartswick with Nick Cassarino & Christian McBride; Kim Dawson; Lettuce; Louis Cato; Marco Benevento; Maurice “MOBETTA” Brown; Mononeon; Moon Taxi; The Motet; MotTown GetDown: A Tribute To Motown Music; Nahko; Neal Francis; Nick Cassarino & Phantom Vanity; Nigel Hall; The OG’s; The Original Nth Power; Phil Lesh and the Terrapin Family Band; Robert Walter; Roosevelt Collier; Shaun Martin; Soul Rebels Brass Band; Southern Avenue; Stanley Jordan; Star Kitchen; Stout; Tank and the Bangas; TAUK; Terence Higgins and the Nola Krewe; Turkuaz; Umphrey’s Mcgee