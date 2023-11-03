Justice Defended: Our Next Steps to Save Democracy

media release: RSVP for a special event hosted by Brian Tyler Cohen and Leigh McGown (aka PoliticsGirl) – featuring special guests! Come hear about how we faced down an illegal impeachment threat, celebrate our wins, and learn about our strategy to win Wisconsin (and thereby the White House) next year.

Details: Friday, November 3 at 7pm CT @ Monona Terrace (1 John Nolen Dr, Madison, WI 53703). This intimate event will be held inside the absolutely stunning Lecture Hall on Monona Terrace's 4th level. You won't want to miss it!

Your ticket purchase will be used to keep WisDems year-round organizing programs going and growing—with just one year to win in 2024.