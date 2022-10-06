"Justice for All: The Legacy of Chief Justice Shirley S. Abrahamson," a traveling exhibit celebrating Chief Justice Abrahamson, has landed in Madison to showcase the trailblazer’s life and professional legacy through text, photos and other heirlooms.

A trailblazer in many regards, Chief Justice Abrahamson was the first woman justice and the first woman chief justice to serve on the Wisconsin Supreme Court, and she was the longest serving woman justice in United States history, with a tenure of 43 years.

Currently located at the University of Wisconsin-Madison Law Library (975 Bascom Mall, Madison, WI), the exhibit presents the groundbreaking career of Abrahamson, her impact on the Wisconsin court system, and her place in history, highlighting the causes she championed: women’s rights, civil rights, public understanding of the court system, and the importance of an independent judiciary. The exhibit presents these themes through archival photos, video clips, stories, quotations, and a link to a comprehensive interactive website.

"Justice for All: The Legacy of Chief Justice Shirley S. Abrahamson" is open to the public during University of Wisconsin Law Library hours of operation through December 15, and will then relocate to the L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library in Eau Claire for public viewing in January. The exhibit will also travel to the Neville Public Museum in Green Bay.

Additional venues through 2023 and 2024 will be confirmed. More information is available at www.shirleyabrahamson.org.