Justice for George Floyd

press release: In solidarity and peace with the Minneapolis protesters, please join us at the State Capitol to protest the killing of George Floyd and the countless innocent black lives taken before him. We demand justice for George and criminal charges for the officers involved.

We will circle the Capitol building and practice social distancing guidelines.

#justiceforgeorge #blacklivesmatter #georgefloyd #Icantbreathe

https://www.facebook.com/events/366039114378932/