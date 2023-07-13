media release: We are so pleased to present our Black Film Festival hosted by Justified Anger. You are invited to come to watch and discuss these seminal works of Black art, culture, and politics. This film festival will feature artists and intellectuals showing the true beauty and diversity of Black and brown culture. You cannot miss this opportunity. With films made by prolific writers and directors such as Ava DuVernay and Spike Lee, this film festival centers Black voices and is uniquely designed to showcase Blackness in all of its forms; the trials, tribulations, and celebrations that make black people who they are.

Come watch and participate in the allyship discussions around complex topics of being Black in these United States of America. Don’t miss your opportunity to come together and listen to our Black voices.

Please email Sjackson@nehemiah.org to RSVP or for questions. Admission is free.

Trigger warnings: Some films contain: Profanity, nudity, racial slurs, violence, white supremacy.

Thursday, July 13: 5-8 pm: Welcome by Siobhan Jackson, director of mobilization; screening of documentary 13th, with discussion and screening of Oprah talk with director Ava DuVernay.

Friday, July 14: 3-8:30 pm: F.D Signifier discussion films Black Boyhood is Hell (3:30 pm) and Black Conservatism isn't What You Think (5 pm); School Daze (6:30 pm).

Saturday, July 15: 3-9:30 pm: I Am Not Your Negro (3:30 pm), We Have Just Begun (5:30 pm), and Judas and the Black Messiah (7:30 pm).

Fountain of Life Church

633 W Badger Rd