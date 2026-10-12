media release: On Nov. 19, join Nehemiah/Justified Anger for a special event to connect with Nehemiah through culture, community, and celebration. In the new Black cultural and community space of The Center for Black Excellence and Culture, we are inviting everyone to experience the transformational vision at the heart of our work.

The evening will start with the Opening Screening of the Black Film Festival, featuring The Alabama Brawl film, a documentary about a cultural clash that went viral; followed by a lively discussion.

Stay for the Opening Night Reception Nehemiah Fundraiser with festivities and other surprises after the film screening. We will be digging into some thought provoking and timely questions. Why is pain a necessary part of progress? How can we create a community of joy that allows us to deal with the messy parts of moving forward?

REGISTER HERE: nehemiah.s.gy/fundraiser2026

5:00 PM: Doors Open & Cocktail Hour

6:00 PM: Black Film Festival Opening Night Film Screening

7:30 PM: Joy of Community Celebration

9:00 PM: Event Conclusion

If you are unable to attend the event, you can make a donation here to support the work of Nehemiah.

Following opening night, Nehemiah’s fourth annual Black Film Festival will continue Nov. 20–22 with free screenings, discussions and filmmaker conversations at locations across Madison. Curated by Nehemiah’s Director of Education, Siobhan Jackson, the festival celebrates Black joy, resilience, art, education and culture while centering Black voices and experiences. Audiences are invited to engage with the films with an open heart and a ready mind—to listen, learn and experience culture that runs deep.

For the full schedule, locations and registrationinformation, visit nehemiah.s.gy/filmfest2026.

Film schedule:

Friday, Nov. 20 - OutReach LGBTQ+ Community Center

12:30pm - Hedda (Nia DeCosta, 2025)

2:30pm - Kokomo City (D. Smith, 2023)

4:00pm - Black Burns Fast (Sandulela Asanda, 2025)

Saturday, Nov. 21 - Central Library

9:30am - How Fox News Melts Your Brain | Part Two (Shanspeare, 2023) w/ Discussion

10:45am - Remember the Titans (Boaz Yakin, 2000)

12:45pm - Sinners & the Death of Black Art (F.D. Signifier, 2025) w/ Discussion

2:30pm - Roll Bounce ( Malcolm D. Lee, 2005)

Sunday, Nov. 22 - Center for Black Excellence

11:00am - Black Boyhood is Hell (F.D. Signifier, 2022) w/ Discussion

12:30pm - Almost Christmas (David E. Talbert, 2016)

2:30pm - Black Media Breakdown: When They're EVIL but Black (F.D. Signifier, 2025)

3:45pm - Makin' Cakes (Dasha Kelly, 2025)

6:00pm - Short Film Session & Black Filmmaker Panel Discussion

Black Filmmaker Panel Discussion @ 7pm

Guests: Dasha Kelly (Makin' Cakes), Naomi Re'a (Sherman Park)

8:00pm - This Christmas (Preston A. Whitmore II, 2007)