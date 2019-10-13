Justified Anger Community Potluck

press release: It's been five years since Justified Anger's last community potluck! Come join us again, and bring friends!

We are gathering the broader community together to reflect on where we are at with eradicating racism in Dane County. Justified Anger wants to resource the broader community toward taking the next steps to create a stronger Madison for all. Rev. Dr. Alex Gee will speak about the continued need for the Justified Anger initiative and new developments in work being done.

Justified Anger continues to create a safe place for white people to talk about racism, while also being resourced and mobilized to take action in the community. This year’s Community Potluck will offer an opportunity to hear an update on the Justified Anger initiative, connect with others that are passionate about racial equity, and authentically discuss race relations. Additionally, the event will offer attendees practical next steps and resources to integrate into their own process of eliminating racial disparities.

3-6 PM, Sunday, Oct 13, James Madison Memorial High School