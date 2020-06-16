ONLINE: Justified Anger: Next Steps

press release: Reconnect with Justified Anger staff and alumni and learn about ways to mobilize!

Let's reconnect, talk about current tragic events, and then talk about practical steps for moving forward in mobilizing the community. Dr. Gee will be in these meetings to guide and inspire us all in our vision for moving toward solutions, and there will be a chance for you to find ways to get involved!

You are welcome to attend all of the meetings or just one! We will be focusing on checking in with you and hearing your thoughts during the June 16 and July 7 meetings, and focusing on action steps during the June 23 and July 21 meetings. Zoom meeting links are listed in the location by date.

RSVP on Eventbrite for Zoom links.