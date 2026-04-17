× Expand H.N. James A close-up of Justin Alan Payne. Justin Alan Payne

media release: Based in East Nashville, Justin Alan Payne leaves a deep impression on audiences with his powerful and moving live performances, bringing equal parts angst, fearlessness and vulnerability that never fail to capture a room. He has been turning heads around the United States for over 10 years on and off the road, solo, or with his projects Justin Payne & Co. and Rough Lovers. 100% independent and unsigned, and on the crest of his first proper Nashville solo LP, Justin is a singular songwriter with incredible range. A world-class singer with a distinctive voice. An all around good hang that quickly found his niche in the East Nashville music community, and is making big indie waves all on his own with great songs. Justin Alan Payne has performed in Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, District of Columbia, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, West Virginia and Wisconsin.