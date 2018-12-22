Justin Aulis Long, Turf 'n' Perf, Evan Woodward

press release: The long night approaches - it is time for a special Pagan Holiday Party.

We are back to celebrate this midwinter with a very special guest - legendary Chicago sonic alchemist Justin Aulis Long will be joining us. If you've never seen Justin destroy dance floors before, you are in for a treat.

** Justin Aulis Long - L.I.E.S / Smart Bar / Circling Vultures **

Justin Aulis Long is an alchemist and selector that utilizes themes of the uncanny, ritual action, and collective effervescence to create psychedelic and surreal vortexes during communal dance gatherings. By applying this combination of practices and techniques, Long is able to weave sonic narratives that exist within the liminal spaces where light meets dark.

Together with Ken Zawacki, Justin is a member of Circling Vultures, a sound project that engages in post-punk behavior, along with transmissions from warehouse parties past, present and beyond. Long is also a LIES recording artist, and long time resident of Smart Bar Chicago.

** Turf 'n' Perf **

Turf 'n' Perf will be bringing a wide ranging mix of house, disco, techno, and perhaps some bananaphone to warm you up.

** Evan Woodward **

Masterful selection in the front cafe

$10 suggested donation -- all proceeds will benefit charity

Save this date, you will not want to miss this one.