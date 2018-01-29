Justin Bergin, Emily Rudolph
UW Art Lofts 111 N. Frances St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release:
Endless Frontier by Justin Bergin
January 26 - February 2
Closing Reception: Wednesday, January 31, 6-8p
Location: Art Lofts Gallery, 111 N Frances St, Madison WI
Roomination by Emily Rudolph
January 26 - February 2
Closing Reception: Wednesday, January 31, 6-8p
Location: Art Lofts Gallery, 111 N Frances St, Madison WI
All are welcome! Come check out what I've been up to the past year!
UW Art Lofts 111 N. Frances St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703
