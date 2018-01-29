Justin Bergin, Emily Rudolph

UW Art Lofts 111 N. Frances St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release:

Endless Frontier by Justin Bergin

January 26 - February 2

Closing Reception: Wednesday, January 31, 6-8p

Location: Art Lofts Gallery, 111 N Frances St, Madison WI

Roomination by Emily Rudolph

Closing Reception: Wednesday, January 31, 6-8p

All are welcome! Come check out what I've been up to the past year!

Info
