Justin Coyne
UW Hamel Music Center-Collins Recital Hall 740 University Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53706
UW Mead Witter School of Music student concert. Free.
Justin Coyne DMA Trombone Recital
Justin Coyne, trombone
Wade Troyer, piano
Program
Red Sky Anthony Barfield (b. 1983)
Soliloquy Jessica Rudman (b. 1982)
Radiant Spheres David Biedenbender (b. 1984)
I. Shadows
II. for me, time moves both more slowly and more quickly
III. Radiant Spheres
