Justin Coyne

UW Hamel Music Center-Collins Recital Hall 740 University Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53706

UW Mead Witter School of Music student concert. Free.

media release:

Justin Coyne DMA Trombone Recital

Justin Coyne, trombone

Wade Troyer, piano

Program

Red Sky     Anthony Barfield (b. 1983)

Soliloquy     Jessica Rudman (b. 1982)

Radiant Spheres      David Biedenbender (b. 1984)

I. Shadows

II. for me, time moves both more slowly and more quickly

III. Radiant Spheres

Info

Music
608-263-5615
