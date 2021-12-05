UW Mead Witter School of Music student concert. Free.

media release:

Justin Coyne DMA Trombone Recital

Justin Coyne, trombone

Wade Troyer, piano

……

Program

Red Sky Anthony Barfield (b. 1983)

Soliloquy Jessica Rudman (b. 1982)

Radiant Spheres David Biedenbender (b. 1984)

I. Shadows

II. for me, time moves both more slowly and more quickly

III. Radiant Spheres