Justin Dillard Trio
Cafe Coda 1224 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: Experience an electrifying night of jazz at Café Coda with the Justin Dillard Trio. Pianist Justin Dillard brings together a powerhouse lineup known for deep grooves, sharp improvisation, and soulful expression. Blending modern jazz with rich musical storytelling, the trio delivers an intimate yet high-energy performance that keeps audiences locked in from the first note to the last.
Featuring:
Justin Dillard – piano
Thaddeus Tukes – bass
Marvin Tate – spoken word / vocals
Join us for an unforgettable evening of rhythm, artistry, and creative dialogue in the heart of Madison’s jazz scene.