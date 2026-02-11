media release: Experience an electrifying night of jazz at Café Coda with the Justin Dillard Trio. Pianist Justin Dillard brings together a powerhouse lineup known for deep grooves, sharp improvisation, and soulful expression. Blending modern jazz with rich musical storytelling, the trio delivers an intimate yet high-energy performance that keeps audiences locked in from the first note to the last.

Featuring:

Justin Dillard – piano

Thaddeus Tukes – bass

Marvin Tate – spoken word / vocals

Join us for an unforgettable evening of rhythm, artistry, and creative dialogue in the heart of Madison’s jazz scene.