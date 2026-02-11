Justin Dillard Trio

Cafe Coda 1224 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: Experience an electrifying night of jazz at Café Coda with the Justin Dillard Trio. Pianist Justin Dillard brings together a powerhouse lineup known for deep grooves, sharp improvisation, and soulful expression. Blending modern jazz with rich musical storytelling, the trio delivers an intimate yet high-energy performance that keeps audiences locked in from the first note to the last.

Featuring:

Justin Dillard – piano

Thaddeus Tukes – bass

Marvin Tate – spoken word / vocals

Join us for an unforgettable evening of rhythm, artistry, and creative dialogue in the heart of Madison’s jazz scene.

Info

The front of Cafe Coda.

Bob Koch

Cafe Coda 1224 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Music
Google Calendar - Justin Dillard Trio - 2026-02-21 20:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Justin Dillard Trio - 2026-02-21 20:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Justin Dillard Trio - 2026-02-21 20:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Justin Dillard Trio - 2026-02-21 20:00:00 ical