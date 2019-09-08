press release: September 8, 8 pm (doors 7 pm) Justin Peter Kinkel-Schuster/Spencer Thomas, suggested donation $10

Justin Peter Kinkel-Schuster has been here three times with Theodore, once with the Water Liars, as a solo artist, and with his duo with Will Johnson Marie/Lepanto. Yep, I am still a huge fan. In celebration of his new release Take Heart, Take Care (out August 30), he'll be joined by his Mississippi pal Spencer Thomas and they'll be sharing a backing band.

http://www.constantstranger. com/

All shows are all ages and BYOB, coolers with ice are available. As always, all money goes to the musicians.