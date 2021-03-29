ONLINE: Justin Kroll

Mead Witter School of Music livestream concert, via the YouTube page. Your support helps stream live events at the Hamel Music Center. If you can, please consider giving a gift at https://www.supportuw.org/giveto/schoolofmusic

media release: Justin Kroll – Voice recital

Thomas Kasdorf, piano

Hamel Music Center I Collins Recital Hall. No in-person attendance.

Program

Six Romances, Op. 73 Pyotr Tchaikovsky (1840-1893)

Мы сидели с тобой (We sat together)

Ночь (Night)

В эту лунную ночь (On this moonlit night)

Закатилось солнце (The sun has set)

Средь мрачных дней (Amid gloomy days)

Снова, как прежде (Again, as before)

“To a Poet,” Op. 45 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov (1844-1908)

Эхо (Echo)

Искусство (Art)

Октава (Octave)

Сомнение (Doubt)

Поэт (Poet)

Interval

Nikolai Medtner (1879-1951)

Зимний вечер (Winter Evening) , Op. 13, No. 1

Я вас любил (I loved you), Op. 32, No. 4

Элегия (Elegy), Op. 45, No. 1

Sergei Rachmaninoff (1873-1943)

Весенния воды (Spring Waters), Op. 14, No. 11

Я опять одинок (I am alone again), Op. 26, No. 9

Ветер перелётный (The Migrant Wind), Op. 34, No. 4

Какое счастье (Such Happiness), Op. 34, No. 12

Justin Kroll, tenor, is beginning studies for the Doctor of Musical Arts degree in Voice Performance at UW – Madison. A native Texan, Justin holds the Master of Music degree in Voice Performance and the Bachelor of Music in Music History & Literature from Baylor University, and an Associate of Arts degree in Music from McLennan Community College.

An active performer, some of Justin’s recent operatic performances include: Narcissus in a premiere performance of Christopher Cerrone’s All Wounds Bleed with Latitute 49, Lensky in Tchaikovsky’s Eugene Onegin with the Russian Opera Workshop, and Spoletta in Puccini’s Tosca and Don Pelagio in F. J. Haydn’s La Canterina with Painted Sky Opera of Oklahoma City.

In competition, Justin represented the USA at the 6th UNISA (University of South Africa) International Voice Competition in Pretoria, South Africa, and was a finalist in the Texoma Region Finals of the 2020 NATS Artist Awards competition.