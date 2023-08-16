Justin Raudebush

Red Rooster 2513 Seiferth Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53716

media release: Justin Raudebush draws upon years of performing as a cover artist in Wisconsin, where he was born and raised. He was groomed for singing and playing piano in the church choir at a young age, and at 14 he began to teach himself guitar. Since beginning his career as a performer in 2004, he has honed his sensibility as a songwriter, along with a flair of improvisation in his live shows. 

Justin brings his knack for soulful arrangements, impassioned vocals, and heartfelt lyrics into his first full-length album, In a Place. A nod to the art of an album as a complete work, In a Place offers the listener a musical journey from start to finish into the soul. In a Place is a composition of various musical landscapes, all exhibiting Justin's unique sonic expression of timeless melodies.

Info

Music
608-285-2951
