Jason Wake Smith Justin Raudebush with guitar against a sunset sky. Justin Raudebush

media release: Justin Raudebush draws upon years of performing as a cover artist in Wisconsin, where he was born and raised. He was groomed for singing and playing piano in the church choir at a young age, and at 14 he began to teach himself guitar. Since beginning his career as a performer in 2004, he has honed his sensibility as a songwriter, along with a flair of improvisation in his live shows.

Justin brings his knack for soulful arrangements, impassioned vocals, and heartfelt lyrics into his first full-length album, In a Place. A nod to the art of an album as a complete work, In a Place offers the listener a musical journey from start to finish into the soul. In a Place is a composition of various musical landscapes, all exhibiting Justin's unique sonic expression of timeless melodies.