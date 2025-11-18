Mead Witter School of Music Guest Artist Series. $20.

media release: With performances in three continents and 10 U.S. states, Justin Weis is making a name for himself as a soloist and innovator for low brass. Originally from Milwaukee, WI, Justin continues to travel around the United States and abroad to share both beautiful and unconventional sounds of the euphonium and tuba.

Among other accolades, Justin was the artist division winner at the 2024 Leonard Falcone Euphonium and Tuba Festival, the electronics solo competition winner at the 50th International Tuba Euphonium Conference (ITEC), and the euphonium artist division winner at the 2022 International Women’s Brass Conference (IWBC).

Justin has been selected as a guest recitalist at several regional conferences including the South Central, South East, and Great Plains. He has additionally been invited as a guest artist to teach and perform at schools including the Universities of Memphis and Wisconsin. During his time as a recitalist, Justin has been involved in the commissioning of multiple works. Some commissions and consortium involvements include solo works with live electronics from Lucy Pankhurst and Andrew May, a multimedia solo piece by Brandon Warner, a concertino by Jazzy Pigott, and consortium works by Fernando Deddos, Maria Thompson Corley, and Ian Lester.

Though he performs a wide variety of repertoire spanning the 18th century to the present, he takes a special interest in the use of innovative electronic technologies to advance the repertoire.

In addition to performing, Justin actively composes works for solo euphonium and electronics, and arranges for his euphonium quartet, Euphonium Camerata.