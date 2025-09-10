× Expand Jen Rosenstein Justin Willman breaks through a wall. Justin Willman

media release: Fresh off the release of “Magic Lover”—Netflix’s first-ever magic comedy special—Justin Willman is hitting the road with an all-new tour: One for the Ages . Willman is excited to reveal new dates for 2025-2026, stopping in over 24 new cities—including Madison on Thursday, April 9, 2026, at 7 p.m. in Overture Center’s Capitol Theater. Get your tickets ($49.48-$62.03) at Overture’s ticket office, call 608.258.4141 or visit overture.org .

Willman is best known as the star and creator of Netflix’s “Magic for Humans and Magic Prank Show,” where his signature mix of mind-blowing magic and relatable humor has made him a streaming favorite, a viral hit (one billion views and counting), and a fan favorite for families, comedy lovers and skeptics alike.

He’s appeared on “The Tonight Show,” “The Today Show,” “The Kelly Clarkson Show” and “Conan,” and was recently named “Stage Magician of the Year” by the Magic Castle. He’s performed at the White House, packed theaters across the country and managed to make grown adults openly weep over a card trick. But the live show? That’s where the real magic happens.

One for the Ages is Justin’s biggest tour to date, featuring brand-new material and more. It’s an interactive, laugh-filled, sleight-of-mind experience that’s smart, silly and astonishing.

And yes—it’s the kind of show you can bring your kids, your date or your dad to. All ages. All generations. All-new.

This is One for the Ages.