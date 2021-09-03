Justsin Aulis Long, KiTTY SPiT
Crucible 3116 Commercial Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714
media release: VINYL and BASS First Fridays Monthly
SEPTEMBER 3
JUSTIN AULIS LONG, Chicago (Smart Bar, L.I.E.S.) sonic sorcerer, cosmic wanderer. 3 1/2 hr extended set!
KiTTY SPiT, Madison (Foshizzle Family) interdimensional spaceship of sound
9PM - 2:15AM
$10 / 21+ Tickets At Door Only! Free parking in the venue lot and on street.
