JVK, Cause & Control, Boxing Day, The Vent, Eat Turf

media release: Doors open 7pm, music begins at 8pm, at Nottingham Ballroom at 146 Langdon St, Madison WI 53703

$5-10 suggested donation at the door.

Rock band JVK are thrilled to announce “The Spoiler Tour.” Keep a look out for new music as well in the coming months.

About JVK

Emerging from the Boston scene, JVK electrifies audiences with their contagious energy and vibrant performance. Backed by guitarists Atticus Crowley and Kay Kwiatek, and featuring frontwoman Jo Krieger, JVK strives to create authentic, empowering rock n’ roll with a punk attitude.

Starting out as Krieger’s solo project, JVK’s debut EP, ‘Hello, Again’, is proof of her carefully crafted lyricism. ‘My Own Man’, a fan-favorite from their first EP, shares a message of being independently confident, and, in Jo’s words, is “the song that encapsulates [JVK] the most”.

After reconnecting with Kay, a former bandmate from a previous project, and meeting Atticus at a local skate park concert, Jo invited them to join the band. The trio’s undeniable, instant chemistry led them to write ‘Who Is JVK?’, the band’s sophomore EP. Delving into different genres in the rock spectrum, JVK creates an authentic sound and defines their message in this project.

Following the release of ‘Who Is JVK?’, the band had their debut festival performance at Louder Than Life 2023 in Louisville, KY, and went on their first headlining US tour, celebrating their newest single ‘Body Double’. This year, JVK was the opening act for The Never Ending Fall’s ‘American Disco’ tour, and played a groundbreaking set at Boston Calling. Looking ahead, the band hopes to continue building their loyal fanbase and spreading their unique message.