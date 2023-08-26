press release: We got workshops, we got emcee olympics, we got bouncy houses, we got a dope concert lineup, we got ALL THINGS HIP-HOP at this year’s JVN Day hip-hop festival. Come Raise the Bar with us and celebrate hip-hop on August 26 & 27! All events are free and open to the public.

On Saturday:

Opening Ceremony 11 am.

Workshops noon-3 pm:

Jared Cataggan leading our dance workshop! Get ready to join in on some movement, all skills and abilities welcome

Jared Cataggatan (He/Him/His) is in the 15th cohort of the First Wave Urban Arts program. I’m a sophomore at UW-Madison!

Nyame Imani as our songwriting workshop facilitator. Get ready to strengthen your songwriting skills whether you’re an experienced songwriter or have never written a song. Nyame Imani is a Singer/Songwriter who graduated from the Oakland School for the Arts, for vocal music. During high school, she began songwriting to navigate and paint the world as she sees it. She is a former member and teacher with Young Gifted and Black, where she grew community building & leadership skills and traveled with her peers. In her first year studying at UW Madison she joined First Wave and is continuing to pursue her education and musical journey.

Deshawn McKinney as our poetry facilitator. Bring your brilliant minds and get ready to build your pen game! Deshawn McKinney is a writer from Milwaukee, Wisconsin. His art, grounded in hip-hop, explores the delicate balance of existence. Deshawn has built with audiences around the world, from Kingston, Jamaica to London, England. He holds an MSc in Social Policy from the London School of Economics and Political Science and an MA in Poetry from the University of East Anglia. His debut chapbook, father forgive me, was published in 2021 by Black Sunflowers Poetry Press.

Auzzie Dodson will be running our Knowledge workshop. We are so excited to have them as a part of this festival, and you should be too! Auzzie Dodson is a multifaceted artist from Louisville (Loohavuhl), KY. They began their artistic career at duPont Manual High School where they specialized in technical theater, painting, poetry, and 3D art. They work to mold art forms together to recant the lives of those silenced by everyday injustices. They know art to be youth centered.

"Into the SpiderVerse" screens at 7 pm.

Sunday features an open mic from 10 am-noon.

Elements in the Park takes place from 11 am-3 pm on Library Mall.

The Emcee Olympics 1:30-3:30 pm: Calling all young rappers, emcees, and lovers of hip-hop! Come spit your stuff at this JVN Day’s Emcee Olympics and compete against fellow young artists and visionaries! You’ll be able to showcase your skills in 4 rounds, with a first place prize of opening our final concert at the Memorial Terrace Stage. Sign up by 8/15. With co-hosts:

@richrobbins is a Chicago-based rapper and teaching artist who defies genres, as his sound and roots span from Philly to Oak Park. He grew up in Young Chicago Author’s (YCA) Louder Than a Bomb poetry festival and took his energy to college through @omaifirstwave ‘s Hip Hop scholarship in Madison.

@zhalarina is a rapper, actress, playwright, Emmy-winner, and founder of JVNP. Hailing from Tampa, Florida, Zhalarina spends time touring her debut rap album, Again, and her one-woman show, Rose Gold

And from 4-6 pm, we are thrilled to announce that DJ Ca$h Era will be bringing the sound at Elements in the Park this year. Come party with us as we dance, chill and listen to a rich tradition of DJing as a tool of community empowerment.

One of the only Queer Black Female DJs in Chicago, DJ Ca$h Era has been making her lane for almost 10 years in the game. Member of the Jordan Brand's Women's Collective 2022, she has worked with notable brands including Jordan, Nike, Footlocker, Adidas, AT&T, BET, Beats, and many more. She's touched the stage of various festivals including Pride Fest, Lollapalooza, Pitchfork, Burning Man, From The Go Fest, and more. Known for her outlandish mashups and flawless transitions, DJ Ca$h Era is sure to take you on a musical journey like nothing you've ever experienced before.

Headliner spotlight! JVNP is honored to have the talented, illustrious, iconic @grouptherapyllc as this year’s JVN Day headliner. You can catch grouptherapy.‘s ethereal set at JVN Day: Raise the Bar (August 27, 7pm at the Memorial Union Terrace). grouptherapy. is a rap/R&B collective based in Los Angeles, “Formed as a reaction to the commercialization of creative energy, the collective project is refreshingly effortful.”

The concert also features Kuumba Lynx, Elephant Rebellion, Elijah, Grease Monkeys, Your Grandparents.