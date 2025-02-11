K-Drama School: Subway Sandwiches, Coffee and Korean Drama TV History

media release: 206 Ingraham Hall, 1155 Observatory Drive.

Sponsored by the Center for East Asian Studies

What makes shows like Squid Game and The Glory so irresistibly bingeable? And what can we learn about our societies and ourselves from watching them?

Take a deep dive into Korean entertainment with Grace Jung, visiting assistant professor (VAP) of Korea studies at UW Madison. Prof. Jung earned her PhD in cinema and media mtudies at the University of California, Los Angeles with fifteen years of media industry experience in New York and Los Angeles as a filmmaker, producer, writer and performer. She specializes in Korean television, film, comedy, gender and queer studies. She is the author of K-Drama School: A Pop Culture Inquiry into Why We Love Korean Television. Her academic articles are published in Media, Culture & Society, The New Review of Film and Television Studies, Jump Cut, and more. Grace has also translated Korean literature by authors such as Yi Sang, Kim Tongin, and Yi Chong-jun. She is a former Fulbright scholar.