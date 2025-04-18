Ka$h Money Karl, Lisa Quam, Lizzie Kirch, Dina Nina

media release: Get ready for an uproarious evening filled with laughter and good spirits! Join us at Doundrins Distilling for a night of comedy featuring some of your favorite local comedians.

Prepare for an unforgettable showcase of wit and humor as our local comedic gems take the stage. They’ll have you in stitches with their hilarious observations, clever punchlines, and unique perspectives on life.

Headliner: Ka$h Money Karl

Featured Comics: Lisa Quam & Lizzie Kirch

Host: Dina Nina

There are ten $10 tickets available; once those are gone, prices go to $15/ticket. Price at the door is $20. Secure your tickets early to guarantee a seat .

Host: Lisa Quam With a mic in hand and wit that’s razor sharp, Lisa Quam has captivated audiences with a dazzling mix of charm, observational humor, fearless storytelling, and relatable anecdotes that leaves everyone in stitches.