Kachkaniraqmi: "Existence as Resistance"

media release: Kallpa House of Spirit Dances cordially invites you to a MULTICULTURAL, BODY & MIND DIVERSE & GENDER EXPANSIVE FASHION SHOW happening on SATURDAY, APRIL 18, at 4 pm, in The Crossing, 1127 University Ave.

A memorable evening where all are welcome in community to share and learn about the beautiful diverse cultures and clothing styles present across campus and Teejop (Madison) and to continue practicing intercultural solidarity across our communities! Get ready for an amazing multicultural fashion show with poetry and dance performances featuring incredible guest artists such as Marla Mahkimetas (Menominee dancer and culture keeper), Amelia Bader (Palestinian dabke dancer & model) and Ti S Banks (Black QTdisabled poet & teaching artist).

This event is a fundraiser for the artists & models presenting, as well as for the artists of village of Laramarca (a village in the South Central Andes mountains), so additional donations are are encouraged and welcome!