Kado: The Right Answer

The fate of the world lies in the hands of one negotiator when a commercial jet is abducted into a massive, unknown structure. Inside, a strange being appears claiming he will intervene in Japans internal affairs. Thats when Shindou Kojirou, a Japanese official onboard the plane, steps forth to greet him, spearheading the communications that will dictate the future of mankind.

The Hawthorne Anime Club was created to give people a place to gather, watch, and talk about Japanese animation. Each meeting will include screenings of everything from classic titles to new releases. The club is aimed primarily at teens and adults. Films are shown in Japanese with English subtitles. Refreshments served at each meeting.

Call ahead to reserve your spot! People under age 16 who are interested in attending are required to have a parent present or to have a signed parental permission slip.

