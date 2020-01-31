Kaguya-Sama: Love is War
Hawthorne Library 2707 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
press release: A wide range of anime genres are shown - primarily titles newly released (or re-released) in the US, with a few classic older titles mixed in. This anime series is for adults and older teens, many of the films are equivalent to an R rating. All films are shown in Japanese with English subtitles, and refreshments are always served. REGISTER.
