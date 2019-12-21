Kai Wachi, Sam Lamar

press release: Although Kai Wachi has been highly acclaimed for extraordinary sound design and a unique hip-hop signature in his bass-boosted records, his strong musical sensibilities is where he truly stands out above the rest. Over the years Kai has established himself as one of the industry’s most promising producers with support from the likes of Excision, Bassnectar and many more. Records including his debut album, DEMIGOD, which includes collaborations with hFamous Dex, Sullivan King, Grabbitz and more, have been particularly integral to his more recent growth, as they’ve mesmerized fellow artists, fans and curators at both Apple and Spotify. Kai has been hailed as an MVP of such festivals as Lost Lands, EDC, Paradiso and Wobbleland, as well as become a mainstay on Kannibalen Records while touring alongside Black Tiger Sex Machine numerous times.