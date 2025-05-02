Kai Yael Gardner Mishlove Communty Thank You & Farewell

media release: This Friday, May 2nd, at 11am, the community will gather at the Jewish Federation of Madison, 6434 Enterprise Ln, to send our gratitude and farewell wishes to Kai Mishlove, our outgoing Executive Director! We will celebrate her many accomplishments while also wishing her the best for the future. All our community are welcome at this event, but please RSVP to our board president, Nancy Leff: president@jssmadison.org.