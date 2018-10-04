Kaili Blues (2015)

China | 113 min | NR | DCP | Bi Gan

Thurs October 4th | 7:00 PM

Chen, a preoccupied doctor working in a small clinic in the rain-drenched city of Kaili, decides to fulfill his late mother’s wish and sets off on a journey to look for his brother’s abandoned child. On the way, Chen passes through a mysterious town where distinctions between past, present, and future appear to slip away.

"Astonishing first film about a geography of the soul. Delineated by time, trains and regret... Contains a 40 minute single shot that traces a map of Kaili with poetic prodigious filmic chops. Why? Cinema. Why? Life." - Guillermo Del Toro