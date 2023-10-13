RSVP for Kaitlin Curtice

media release: An Evening with Kaitlin Curtice invites us into Kaitlin’s complex and compelling personal story – as an enrolled citizen of the Potawatomi Citizen Band and as a Christian. Her passion for truth and justice, her deep grounding in Indigenous and Christian traditions promise to catalyze individual and communal reflections on identity, activism and spirituality. Kaitlin will give her presentation, take questions and then be available for a book signing. Her books will be available for purchase.

Kaitlin Curtice’s life journey – expressed in her speaking and writing – demonstrates the search for balance, her identity influenced as it is by both her Potawatomi and evangelical Christian roots; she demonstrates the challenges and gifts in trying to balance the influences of these cultures – holding both the narratives of colonizing Christianity along with its injustice against Indigenous peoples. We are invited to stand in the balance between the weight of dark histories and persistent hope for transformation.

𝗦𝗰𝗵𝗲𝗱𝘂𝗹𝗲

6:15-6:45 pm: arrive, check in, light refreshments, Kaitlin’s books for sale in gathering space

6:45-7:00 pm: take seats in assembly room

7:00-8:15 pm: Kaitlin’s presentation, Q&A

8:15 pm: book signing

Friday, October 20, 2023, Holy Wisdom Monastery.

𝗦𝗹𝗶𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗦𝗰𝗮𝗹𝗲 𝗖𝗼𝘀𝘁

$25 (Ticket supported by donations)

$40 (This ticket price covers the actual cost.)

$55 (Ticket includes $15 donation, to help make this event more accessible to others.)

Please register by October 13, 2023 for An Evening with Kaitlin Curtice. There is a 75% refund if you cancel by the October 13, 2023, deadline and no refund if you cancel after the deadline.