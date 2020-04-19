$40.

press release: From the small town of Leduc, Alberta to the global stage, Kaitlyn Bristowe is the Canadian girl making waves — in a big way. Perhaps the most controversial and well-liked Bachelorette to date, Kaitlyn started out with a big dream and ballet shoes. Since the end of her season, Kaitlyn has taken the social media world by storm and continues to showcase her personality and unique perspective with KaitlynBristowe.com. She has launched Dew Edit, a stylish hair accessories line as well as Spade & Sparrows. her own line of wines. She is now getting ready for her third live podcast tour in one year. Stay tuned, because there’s lots more to come in 2020!

She is funny. She is charistmatic. She is unapologetically herself. She is Kaitlyn Bristowe. She expresses herself best with a microphone and a glass of wine in hand, and there’s nothing she likes better than sharing this with an energetic crowd! Get to know the real Kaitlyn on her third live podcast tour this April & May.