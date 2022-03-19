× Expand courtesy Kaleb Woods Kaleb Woods

Rock/pop. Free.

media release: Kaleb Woods is a Sauk County singer, guitarist and song writer. With multiple tours and performances all around the Midwest including venues and festivals such as The Rave, Pabst Theater, Majestic Theatre, and Summerfest. Sharing the stage with notable bands and artists such as Top 40 Country/Rolling Stone featured artist John King, Flatfoot 56, The Toasters, We Are The Union, The Pasadena Poets, and Jeff Rosenstock.

Kaleb Woods specializes in bringing a fun and upbeat vibe, classifying his music as "Music To Drink To" and/or "Boat Music".