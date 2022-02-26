ONLINE: Kaleigh Acord, Paran Amirinazari & Trace Johnson

media release: The 2022 Grace Presents Season begins with an HD virtual concert on Feb 26, featuring some of Madison's most talented young string players in a program of new and old works for strings in the resonant nave at Grace Church.

Tune in at the Grace Presents youtube channel!

Paran Amirinazari, Artistic Director of the Willy Street Chamber Players and violinist in the Madison Symphony Orchestra, is joined by violinist/violist Kaleigh Acord (UW-Madison DMA '21, Collins Fellow) and cellist Trace Johnson (Current UW-Madison DMA candidate and Collins Fellow).

The three will present works by Jessie Montgomery, Mark O'Connor, and Ludwig van Beethoven.