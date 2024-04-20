Kallpa House of Spirit Dance

Buy Tickets

Bartell Theatre 113 E. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: Kallpa House of Spirit Dance’s students and guest artists are excited to manifest the power of dance & the divine feminine through a variety of global dance techniques & choreographies including: Kathak, Bollywood, Bellydance, Flamenco, Bharanatyam, Mexican, Colombian folk dances and more!!! Join us to respectfully celebrate the Goddesses !!!

A portion of ticket sales will be donated to Palestinian emergency aid organizations.

Choreographer:  Natalia Armacanqui

Guest Artists: Marybel Meier & Swapna Srinivasan

Presented on the Drury Stage

Info

Bartell Theatre 113 E. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Theater & Dance
Buy Tickets
Google Calendar - Kallpa House of Spirit Dance - 2024-04-20 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Kallpa House of Spirit Dance - 2024-04-20 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Kallpa House of Spirit Dance - 2024-04-20 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Kallpa House of Spirit Dance - 2024-04-20 19:00:00 ical