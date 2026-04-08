Kallpa House of Spirit Dance

media release: Join us for an evening of Kathak, Bollywood and Bellydance by Kallpa House dance students! All are welcome to take part in our dance dreams come true! As we hope for Spring to arrive with glimpses of hope & color, our dance students have been preparing for their annual recital with incredible dedication, creativity and artistry! From children to seniors, our students have been building their dance repertoire and refining their dance skills for this special performance day when they can share their work with FRIENDS, FAMILY & the GREATER MADISON COMMUNITY. The evening will also highlight a special guest performance by Kallpa House director and founder: Natalia Armacanqui