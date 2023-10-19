Kalyna Rakel & Dan Gurman

media release: Kalyna and Dan, from Toronto Canada, started playing music together in 2020, just as Covid closed music venues. They’ve come from the hardest of starts and headed west, landing a performance opportunity outside of a pizza truck for the summer on Hornby Island - Canada’s remote west coast. Since then, they've toured over 100,000 kms on land alone - across Canada, the UK (twice), Europe, America, Australia, New Zealand and are back in Canada this summer 2023. Their latest album together, called 'Welcome to the Show,’ is available on all online platforms. They’re committed to their music and that commitment shines through when you hear it. No cover.