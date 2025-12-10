media release: Join former Vice President Kamala Harris for an afternoon of surprising and revealing insights inspired by her #1 New York Times bestselling book, 107 DAYS.

How do we find hope and resilience in the face of adversity? During these special events, Harris will share her powerful and timely message about what it will take to move forward, especially for those feeling disheartened and disconnected from the political process. Harris will talk about her life story, her historic presidential campaign, the experiences that have shaped her personal philosophies, and her path to finding purpose.

With nuance, candor, and a unique perspective, Harris will lead a compelling conversation about how we collectively chart a blueprint that sets an alternative vision for our country now.

Meet & Greet tickets are available as an add-on to any ticket. Each Meet & Greet ticket includes a photo with Vice President Kamala Harris and a signed copy of 107 DAYS (published by Simon & Schuster), which takes readers inside the race for the presidency as no one has ever done before.

Optional Book Add-on Copy:

Receive a signed copy of 107 DAYS by Kamala Harris sold by a local bookstore. For the first time, and with surprising and revealing insights, former Vice President Kamala Harris tells the story of one of the wildest and most consequential presidential campaigns in American history.